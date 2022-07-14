Two terrorists involved in anti-national activities have been arrested in Patna, the capital of Bihar. One of the arrested terrorists is Mohammad Jalaluddin, a retired police officer of Jharkhand Police, while the other is Athar Parvez, a current member of PFI. According to Patna Police, both of them were giving terrorist training under the guise of martial arts. The secret document 'Mission 2047' of PFI-SDPI has been found from them, in which it has been said to make India an Islamic nation by 2047. There was also a plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit on July 12.

The suspected terrorists were being trained in Phulwari Sharif 15 days ahead of PM Modi’s visit. They held meetings on July 6 and 7 to plot ways to target PM Modi. The Bihar Police conducted raids at the Phulwari Sharif office of the suspected terrorist. Police said that people from other states were coming for the last two months to take training from these two. Visitors were changing their names while booking tickets and staying in hotels.

According to police, the accused taught the local people to use swords and knives in the name of martial arts on July 6-7. He incited young people to religious violence. The police said, "we have the CCTV footage as well as the accounts of the witnesses." Parvez raised lakhs of rupees in donations to carry out terrorist activities. Police also told that an excerpt of 8-page long document shared titled 'India Vision 2047' was recovered.



Athar Parvez is the brother of Manjar, accused of bomb blast in Patna Gandhi Maidan. According to Patna Police, Athar Parvez had tried to get bail to free several accused in the Gandhi Maidan blast at the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is being told that both the arrested accused used to roam in different parts of the country to provide terrorist training to uneducated and misguided youths.