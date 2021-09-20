GOC Chinar Corps felicitates Super 30 students who cleared NEET in Kashmir

Srinagar: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Chinar Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey on Monday (September 20) felicitated students of the first and second batch of Kashmir’s Super 30 (Medical), who are now successfully undergoing the MBBS course after clearing NEET.

The Army’s initiative aims to provide free coaching to those talented students who cannot afford professional coaching. This program was started in 2018. To date, 68 students have successfully undergone the programme in the last two batches with hundred per cent results. The third batch of 35 students appeared in NEET examination in September 2021.

Super 30 (Medical) is a joint Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project by HPCL and NIEDO and has won the prestigious (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) FICCI CSR Award 2019-20. The project is located at Haft Chinar, Srinagar.

There are two educational CSR projects which the Army is running in the Valley. Super-50 (Engineering), a joint venture by Army, Petronet and Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) is being run in Baramulla since 2013. The second project is the Super 30, Centre of Excellence & Wellness which was conceptualized by the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps in December 2017 to secure a better future for disadvantaged Kashmiri youth.

It is a full-time residential programme to coach and mentor students for a period of twelve months for entrance examinations of various medical streams and colleges spread across India.

Indian Army decided to initiate a fully annual residential educational, coaching and mentoring project along with a wellness module which includes soft skills, personality development and personal grooming, running concurrently for children coming from disadvantaged backgrounds, ideally from rural, semi-rural and semi-urban areas of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The GOC Chinar Corps complemented the efforts and dedication of the students and the support of their parents. He announced that the fourth batch will commence on September 25, 2021. In line with Chinar Corps’ efforts to empower women, 20 girl students are being considered for the fourth batch. The selected girls will join the fourth batch after a month, i.e. from October-end. The fourth batch will host 50 students - 30 boys and 20 girls.

At the felicitation ceremony, Sourabh Shukla, a student, said, “When I passed Class 12, I had no plans to go for any coaching as I belonged to a middle-class family and to afford coaching was not possible. One of my seniors had guided me about this. Then I took the entrance and I got selected.”

“My dream came true without spending money. Today, I am pursuing a medical degree,” he added.

