Zero ceasefire violation in Kashmir this year, 60-70 Pakistani terrorists active: Army

Srinagar: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt Gen DP Pandey of the Indian Army on Monday (September 20) said that there has been no ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir this year. He added that there are about 60 to 70 Pakistani terrorists active in the union territory.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event facilitating Kashmir Super 30 who cleared NEET, Pandey said, “There has been no ceasefire violation this year. There has been none. At least in Kashmir valley, it’s zero. I must tell you we are prepared for ceasefire violation. If anything happens, we are set to respond appropriately but frankly, there has been no instigation from across the border.”

Talking about infiltration in the union territory, he said, “There have been some attempts, but there were hardly any successful attempts. As per my knowledge, only two attempts were made, in one of which the terrorist was neutralised in Bandipora. We are looking for the second one which has been successful.”

He said, “There is an operation going on for the last 24 hours in Uri where we felt there has been an infiltration attempt.”

He added, “However, I can assure you that we are quite alert and we assure minimal infiltration takes place.”

Pandey further said that 60 to 70 Pakistani terrorists are currently active in the valley. He said that Pakistani terrorists have changed their strategy and are not fighting from the front. Instead, they use local youths for carrying out attacks, Pandey said.

“They have their strategy that they will not attack from the front but will use local youth and made them attack and get them killed in an encounter. They benefit from this because when a local youth dies, the family gets angry with us. This is their strategy,” he said. He appealed to the families to ensure that their sons don’t go the wrong path.

