'God Will Not Forgive BJP': Kejriwal On Pic Of 'Frail And Weak' Jailed AAP Leader

New Delhi: As a picture of jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain from the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital went viral on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the Delhiites are watching the 'arrogance and atrocities' of the BJP. Jain has been lodged at Tihar Jail since his arrest in connection with a money laundering case last year and was examined at the Safdarjung Hospital for a spine problem on Monday.

In a picture shared by Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter, his emaciated and frail-looking former cabinet colleague is seen sitting in a chair at the hospital and two police personnel standing alongside him.

"I pray to god for his better health. The people of Delhi are watching the arrogance and atrocities of the BJP. Even god will not forgive these oppressors," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi

In this struggle, the people are with us and God is by our side. We are followers of Bhagat Singh and our fight against oppression, injustice and dictatorship will continue, he added.

सत्येंद्र जैन जी के बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ।



बीजेपी सरकार के इस अहंकार और ज़ुल्म को दिल्ली और देश के लोग अच्छे से देख रहे हैं। भगवान भी इन अत्याचारियों को कभी माफ़ नहीं करेंगे।



इस संघर्ष में जनता हमारे साथ है, ईश्वर हमारे साथ हैं, हम सरदार भगत… https://t.co/addONAMyig — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 22, 2023

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also targeted the BJP and accused them of 'wanting to kill' the former Delhi minister.

"The BJP wants to kill Satyendar Jain. This level of cruelty is not acceptable, Modi ji!" he said.

BJP के लोगों खूब ताली पीटो खूब जश्न मनाओ।लेकिन याद रखना ये वही शख़्स है जो ख़ुद करोना संक्रमित हुआ इनके पिता की मृत्यु हुई लेकिन दिल्ली के लोगों की सेवा में पीछे नही रहा।

सतेंद्र जैन की जान लेना चाहती है BJP

इतनी भी क्रूरता अच्छी नहीं है मोदी जी। pic.twitter.com/qI1iq4cU61 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 22, 2023

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also took to his official Twitter account and said, "God will not forgive you for the misdeed you have done with Satyendra Jain Ji, who improved the health system of Delhi."

Satyendar Jain has lost 35 kg: AAP

The AAP released a statement on Monday and said that the images captured at the Safdarjung Hospital present a 'heartbreaking sight'.

"The images captured at the Safdarjung Hospital this morning present a heartbreaking sight, as he appears as nothing more than a living skeleton, frail and weak, struggling to even walk," the party said.

It also said that Jain's health has deteriorated during his time in jail, and that he requires urgent medical attention.

He was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in the morning after he complained of extreme spinal pain, owing to his longstanding spinal condition after a fall in jail, the statement read.

The AAP also claimed that an MRI conducted on May 3 showed degeneration in all intervertebral discs of Jain leading the doctors to advise urgent spinal/vertebral surgery and proper post-operative care. However, he has been placed at No. 416 on a waiting list by Jail authorities, and is expected to be able to undergo the surgery only after a further five months, it said.

He is also suffering from sleep apnea with his breathing frequently seizing during sleep at night and has to sleep with the assistance of a BiPAP machine which continuously pushes air into his lungs, the statement added.

On account of his religious beliefs, he has pledged to not consume a single grain of food before he visits a temple and only consumes fruits and raw vegetables inside the jail, the party said.

He has lost 35 kilograms due to the effects of muscular atrophy, it said.

"His spirit has been severely tested, and the weight of depression has settled upon him," the statement said.