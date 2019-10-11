Gold worth Rs 29.03 lakh seized from passenger travelling from Doha

New Delhi: An Indian national travelling from Doha to New Delhi was on Friday arrested for illegally travelling with Rs 840 grams of gold at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International airport, Delhi.

The gold is estimated to be valued at Rs 29.03 lakh.

The traveller was nabbed by a custom officer, who recovered 840 grams of gold in paste from the accused. He had hid the gold in his underwear.

The passenger has arrested under Section 104 of the IPC and the gold has been seized by the customs department under Section 110 of the Custom Act, 1962.

The accused is further being investigated by the police.

A similar case was reported earlier this month were an Afghanistan national was caught smuggling gold worth Rs 45.44 lakh under his shoes at the IGI airport.

The gold smuggling rates are at a continuous rise in India going by the data released by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).