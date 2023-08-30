trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655412
Gold Worth Rs 8.9 Lakh Concealed In Nutella Jars Seized At Trichy Airport, Smuggler Arrested

A gold bar of 24 K purity and weighed 149.000 grams, valued at Rs 8.90 lakh was extracted from gold powder ingeniously concealed in a Nutella jars

Last Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:04 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Customs officials at Tamil Nadu's Trichy Airport have arrested a person smuggling gold by hiding it in a dessert jar, an official said on Wednesday. A gold bar of 24 K purity weighing 149.000 grams worth Rs 8.90 lakh was recovered. 

The official said that the gold bar was extracted from gold powder ingeniously concealed in a Nutella jar by a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on August 28.

The official further stated that the seized gold was taken under the provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act, and the passenger placed under arrest as per section 104 of the Customs Act.

Additional investigation into the matter is underway.

