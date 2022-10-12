NewsIndia
PUNJAB

Golden Temple shines amid fireworks on the occasion of Parkash Purab- WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent greetings on the occasion of Guru Ramdas' Parkash Purab. The fourth Sikh Guru and well-known Guru Ramdas made a significant impact on Sikh history.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Fireworks were set off in celebration of Guru Ramdas' Parkash Purab as the Golden Temple
  • According to PM Modi, Guru Ramdas Ji made a lasting contribution to Sikh history by emphasizing compassion and service
  • The entire Golden Temple was beautifully decked with lights and flowers to commemorate Guru Ramdas Prakash's birth anniversary

Punjab: Fireworks were set off in celebration of Guru Ramdas' Parkash Purab as the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, lit up. The day before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes on Guru Ramdas' Parkash Purab. The fourth Sikh Guru and well-known Guru Ramdas made a significant impact on Sikh history. According to PM Modi, Guru Ramdas Ji made a lasting contribution to Sikh history by emphasizing compassion and service.

The entire Golden Temple was beautifully decked with lights and flowers to commemorate Guru Ramdas Prakash's birth anniversary. Children, adults, seniors, and pilgrims of all ages were all spotted igniting candles and diyas. On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent greetings for Guru Ramdas' Parkash Purab.

"I bow to Sri Guru Ramas Ji on the auspicious occasion of his Parkash Purab. He has made an indelible contribution to Sikh history and culture with an emphasis on service and compassion," he tweeted. The fourth Sikh Guru and well-known Guru Ramdas made a significant impact on Sikh history. The Parkash Divas or Parkash Gurpurab holiday is observed on the anniversary of Guru Ram Dass' birth. He is referred to as the founder of Amritsar, a sacred city.

 

