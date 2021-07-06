Golgappa bride! Woman surprises everyone by wearing crown of her favourite snack, WATCH viral video

Young Indian woman and their love for golgapps is well known and it’s just difficult to resist them. Often we see, people, lining up in queues to eat golgappas. In a recent event, a bride has proved the world that she is the biggest golgappa lover by wearing a crown that is made up of nothing but golgappa.

In a video going viral on social media, a South Indian bride, dressed in bridal jewellery and wedding attire, is seen surrounded by golgappas on her wedding day. Even her plate was full of golgappas. As she sits there, a member of her house comes and puts a Golgappa crown on her head. After wearing the crown, the bride named Akshara starts smiling happily.

The video has gone viral, and people are loving this adorable video. A user wondered why girls like golgappas so much, while another one commented that this trend of a golgappa-style weddings is much in vogue these days. Others poured heart emojis and congratulated the bride.

The video has received more than one lakh likes on Instagram.

Not only this, netizens are tagging their friends and relatives and saying that they have plans to do the same in their marriage.

