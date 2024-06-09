Advertisement
SHIVRAJ SINGH CHAUHAN

'Good Fortune Of The Country...,' Says Shivraj Singh Chauhan As PM-Designate Modi To Take Oath Today

Shivraj Singh Chauhan said it is a good fortune of the country that  PM Modi is taking oath for the third time.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Good Fortune Of The Country...,' Says Shivraj Singh Chauhan As PM-Designate Modi To Take Oath Today

New Delhi: Ahead of  Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony today at Rashtrapati Bhavan, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan said it is a good fortune of the country that  PM Modi is taking oath for the third time.

"It is the good fortune of the country that Modiji is taking oath for the third time. The resolution of a developed India will be fulfilled...the country will become a world leader," Chauhan said while interacting with the media. 

Reacting to the ministerial post, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I have no information as of now..."

Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that it is a joyous occasion for all of us. Mishra also took a jibe at the opposition and said that those who could not even score passing marks are raising questions.

"It is a joyous occasion for all of us. Narendra Modi will be taking oath for the third consecutive term. He has set many benchmarks throughout his life, this is yet another one... Those who could not even score passing marks are raising questions on those who've passed," Mishra said.

Narendra Modi is all set to take an oath at 7.15 pm on Sunday along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier, on Sunday morning PM Modi offered tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and also visited the National War Memorial.

