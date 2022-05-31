New Delhi: At a district administrative meeting in Bankura, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee explained how to create more government bureaucrats from the state. The chief minister was speaking to the Vice-Chancellor of Bankura University in an administrative meeting. From that conversation, it emerged that the students of the district have a great interest in science. But the problem is, that they can write English well but spoken English is a difficult task. Mamata Banerjee has given away some points to resolve this problem

Many of the students in the state have this problem. Especially among those who study in Bengali medium, this kind of problem is seen a little more. Those who are very good at studies can write English great but are not used to spoken English. So even though you are good at English, you feel a little clergy when it comes to speaking.

Mamata advised the district magistrates and superintendents of police to take the initiative on their own to teach the children who are very good in studies in every district and help to make future IAS-IPS. Mamata said, "Teach English to children who want to learn English. I send WBCS, WBPS to Singapore. To London also."

Her message to the Vice-Chancellor of Bankura University was, "You take special coaching classes. Start IAS and IPS coaching as well. If need be, we will patch up with what we have in Salt Lake."

The UPSC results were declared on Monday (May 30) in which Kolkata's Ankita secured second place in all India rank. Referring to Ankita, Banerjee said, "I got an IAS yesterday from Salt Lake. This new one has just begun. There will be more in coming times. The children are very good at studies. They are very talented. They'll get a chance."

Mamata also advised to call retired bureaucrats and hold classes if needed.

The Chief Minister also gave a way to ensure that students can learn spoken English from government universities in the state. Mamata directed that every university campus should have a system of learning spoken English. If the number of willing students becomes more, then he asked them to arrange for this training in the halls of the university or in the libraries.

