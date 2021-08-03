हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Battery Operated Vehicles

Good news! Battery Operated Vehicles exempted from payment of fees, check important update

This has been notified to encourage e- mobility over the conventional combustion engine.

Good news! Battery Operated Vehicles exempted from payment of fees, check important update
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification on Tuesday (August 2)  to exempt Battery Operated Vehicles from the payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of the new registration mark. This has been notified to encourage e- mobility.

Sales of hybrid and electric vehicles have increased in Europe, for example, where carmakers face heavy penalties if they do not develop low-emission technology.

But India has not yet set penalties for companies that fall short of its stricter (CAFE) norms. The corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) rules require automakers to cut carbon emissions through the launch of electric cars or vehicles that use alternative fuels.

Electric vehicles are pollution-free and help in reducing carbon footprint. 

