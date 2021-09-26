Good news! Canada lifts travel ban on flyers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

Ottawa: The Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government has lifted a month-long ban on passenger flights from India. The ban was put in place in view of the enhanced COVID-19 protocols.

"As of September 27, 2021, direct flights from India to Canada will resume," the Canadian government said on Sunday. Earlier on Tuesday, Canada had extended the restriction on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until September 26.

However, with the ban now expiring, passengers from India can now travel to Canada with a few precautionary measures, which include having a negative COVID-19 test report from an approved laboratory.

Read Latest Guidelines Here

-Indian passengers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the approved laboratory at the Delhi airport.

-The report should be taken not more than 18 hours before departure.

-Prior to boarding, air operators will be checking the travellers’ test results ensuring they are eligible to come to Canada.

-Fully vaccinated passengers will have to upload the relevant information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website. Those who are unable to meet these requirements will be denied boarding by the officials.

-Passengers travelling to Canada from India via an indirect route must obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30.

