Budget 2024: Good News For Asha, Aanganwadi Workers; FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces THIS BIG Decision

There are around 20 lakh ASHA and Aanganwadi workers in India. While the Aanganwadi and ASHA workers have been demanding an increase in wages for a long. While there have been revisions in their wages in certain states, they have been vulnerable to healthcare issues. Now, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today made a big announcement for these workers.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024, FM Sitharaman said that now ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. FM Sitharaman said, "The health cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers."

On 'Nari Shakti, FM Sitharaman said, "Female enrolment in higher education up by 28% in 10 years, in STEM courses, girls & women make 43% of enrolment, one of the highest in the world. All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, over 70 % houses under PM Awas Yojana to women have increased their dignity."

The FM also said that the next five years will be years of unprecedented development for India. "Our government will adopt economic policies that foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity, create opportunities for all, help them enhance their capabilities and contribute to the generation of resources to power investments and fulfil aspirations," she said.