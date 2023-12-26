trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703092
Good News For Aspirants, Uttar Pradesh Police Raises Age Limit For Recruitment

The Uttar Pradesh Police has increased the age limit for the applicants.

New Delhi: There is good news for the young men and women who are preparing for the police recruitment. The Uttar Pradesh Police has increased the age limit for the applicants. According to the notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on December 23, the age limit was fixed for the candidates. 

As per the notification, only those male candidates could apply who had completed 18 years of age by July 1, 2023. Also, their age should not have exceeded 22 years. That means, the candidate's date of birth should not be before July 2, 2001. Also, the date of birth should not be after July 1, 2005. Similarly, the age limit was fixed for the female candidates. The female candidate should have attained 18 years of age by July 1, 2023 and should not have attained 25 years of age. The female candidate's date of birth should not be before July 2, 1998 and after July 1, 2005.

The youth of Uttar Pradesh were protesting against this age limit. The young men and women say that there has been no recruitment in the Uttar Pradesh Police for many years. They were waiting to join the police. For this reason, their age has increased and they are out of the age limit. 

