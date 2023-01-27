Good News for Delhi University ad-hoc, Temporary Teachers: Manish Sisodia Writes to DU VC Advising Absorption as Regular Staff

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Professor Yogesh Singh, expressing concern over the displacement of around 70 percent of ad-hoc and temporary teachers during the ongoing interviews for Assistant Professors in different colleges of the University. In his letter, Manish Sisodia wrote, "The ongoing interviews for Assistant Professors in different colleges of the University of Delhi have been catastrophic as the displacements of around 70 percent ad-hoc and temporary teachers have been reported.

These teachers have been contributing to the corporate life of the colleges and the loss of experienced teachers will adversely affect the teaching and learning in the colleges."He added, "We believe that ad-hoc teachers should be absorbed in permanent recruitment.

Many of these teachers have been teaching at Delhi University colleges for decades. They understand the challenges of an institution like Delhi University, dealing with students from different parts of the country, with diverse linguistic backgrounds and academic experiences. The experience of teaching in a classroom cannot be replaced.

"Therefore, it is important to continue these teachers at Delhi University. In 28 Delhi Govt Colleges, where Delhi Government nominees are in the Governing Body (GB), we are responsible for the ad-hoc and temporary teachers working therein. Ordinance XVIII-4(a) provides for the appointments of teaching staff to be done by the Governing Body. In our 28 colleges, we want to go ahead with the absorption of the ad-hoc and temporary teachers", he continued.

Sisodia concluded, "Temp Ord XIII A (1977-78) shall be revived to implement the absorption of the ad-hoc and temporary teachers by the GBs of these colleges. Recently the Punjab Government has done the absorption of such teachers and employees. Hence, we request you to facilitate the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in these colleges in which our GBs shall extend their cooperation for this."