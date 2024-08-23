Good News For Delhiites: Delhi Metro To Run Early Morning Services On These Routes On Sundays

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a change in the commencement time for Metro services on the Phase-III corridors on Sundays. Starting from August 25, 2024, the usual start time of 8:00 AM for these corridors will be revised to an earlier time.

According to an official statement from the DMRC, this change is intended to benefit students and exam aspirants who often have competitive exams scheduled on Sundays. The adjustment will allow them easier access to their exam centers across Delhi-NCR, offering a more convenient and seamless travel experience.



Check Revised Timings



The DMRC emphasized that this change is specific to the Phase-III corridors on Sundays. All other corridors in the Delhi Metro network will continue to operate as usual, with services commencing at 6:00 AM daily, including Sundays.