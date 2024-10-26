Good News For Passengers: Indian Railways To Run Two Unreserved Special Trains From Mumbai For Diwali, Chhath Puja

In view of the increased rush of passengers during the Diwali and Chhat Puja festivals, Central Railway on Saturday announced to run two more unreserved special trains between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

With this, the total number of train services has gone up to 583, officials said.

As per officials, the first unreserved special train (No.01019) will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 2:30 PM on October 28, 2024, and arrive at Gorakhpur station at 11:00 PM the following day. Similarly, the second train (No. 01020) will depart from Gorakhpur station at 12:45 AM on October 30, 2024, and reach CSMT Mumbai at 10:35 AM the next day.

Both trains will make several halts along the route, including Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda, and Basti.

Each train will consist of 15 Sleeper Class coaches and 2 guard cum brake vans, with sleeper coaches operating on an unreserved basis.

The Central Railways in an official statement encouraged passengers to check detailed timings and halts via the Indian Railways' website or by downloading the NTES app.

Authorities remind travelers to carry valid tickets to avoid any inconvenience during the busy festive season.