हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vande Mataram

Good news for Vaishno Devi devotees, Railways to resume Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express services from this date

As of now, the Indian Railways is operating 1,089 mail and express trains out of 1,768.

Good news for Vaishno Devi devotees, Railways to resume Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express services from this date
File Photo

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will resume its services from January 1, months after services were stopped due to COVID pandemic.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and wrote, "The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express which takes pilgrims to Vaishno Devi shrine will once again resume its services from January 1. One of India`s modern train is once again ready to welcome devotees and pilgrims."

The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 3 last year. The train started its regular services for passengers from October 5, last year. The services of the Vande Bharat were stopped due to COVID pandemic in March this year.

As of now, the Indian Railways is operating 1,089 mail and express trains out of 1,768.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vande MataramCOVID pandemicNew Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express
Next
Story

COVID-19: Key panel to meet today to review data on SII, Bharat Biotech vaccines
  • 1,02,86,709Confirmed
  • 1,48,994Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M42S

Zee Adhayatam : Watch Ganpati Bappa's Temple in Mumbai