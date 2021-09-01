हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Good news! Indian Railways introduces economy class in 3 tier AC compartments

Indian Railways has introduced the economy class in the three-tier air-conditioned compartments. This facility is being provided for the first time in the Prayagraj-Jaipur train.

Image for representational use only

Prayagraj: The Indian Railways has introduced the Economy Class facility in Three-Tier Air-Conditioned trains.

Amit Malviya, a Public Relations Officer with the Indian Railways said, "Indian Railways has introduced the economy class in the three-tier air-conditioned compartments. This facility is being provided for the first time in the Prayagraj-Jaipur train."

"There are two coaches here. Berths have been increased from 72 to 83,’’he said.

“This will give more space to people. It has more advanced features, especially for the disabled. There is a smoke detector. Also, there are facilities of dining table, magazine holder at the SL seat of the train," added Malviya on the features of the train.

The PRO said that this move will provide better features, space to people at lower, affordable prices to people. 

