Good news! Noida flats to be registered on 'carpet area' and not 'super area'

Here’s a happy news for Noida flat buyers. As per a new Noida Authority order, the flats in the area will be registered basis their ‘carpet area’ and not ‘super area’. So far, the developers have used the concept of ‘super area’ in their favour.

Carpet area of a flat is the space covered inside the walls where the actual house exists while the super area consists of everything that the builder provides you such as stairs and lifts and outer balconies.

Homebuyers were demanding for the registration to be on the basis of carpet area since RERA came into effect in 2016. This would also mean that the buyers would have to spend less money on stamp duty.

Hindustan Times quoted Rajive Kumar, Chairman of UP RERA, saying, “According to RERA, the developer should sell a unit on the basis of carpet area and not on the super area. The developer should make an agreement with a buyer based on the carpet area; if he does the registry of a flat on the super area, it is against the law. Be it agreement, sale or registry, if it is not determined by the carpet area, then it is illegal. Since Noida authority is a party in the sub-lease deed process, its circular (on registration of flats) will benefit customers. It was much needed to put an end to all confusions.”

