हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Independence Day

Google celebrates Indian independence with special Doodle representing country’s musical legacy

As India celebrated its 74th Indian Independence Day today remembering its freedom fighter and rich culture, Google also joined the celebration by making a special doodle on the occasion.

Google celebrates Indian independence with special Doodle representing country’s musical legacy

As India celebrates its 74th Indian Independence Day today remembering its freedom fighter and rich culture, Google also honours the day by making a special doodle on the occasion.

The doodle today represents the musical diversity of India represented by the patchwork of Indian cultures. It features the many folk instruments of India which make up India’s rich musical legacy that spans more than 6,000 years. The features instruments included the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri.

The Google doodle blog read:

''Today’s Doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar, commemorates the Independence Day of the world’s largest democracy: India. On this day in 1947, India became a sovereign, independent nation after nearly a century of British rule. 

Featured in the Doodle artwork are several iconic Indian folk instruments, including the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. From the versatile double-reeded shehnai to the resonant stringed sarangi, these instruments are but a few that make up India’s rich musical legacy, which dates back over 6,000 years. 

The musical diversity represented by this unique collection reflects the patchwork of Indian cultures that is celebrated across the nation today.

Happy Independence Day, India! ''

Every year Google comes up with a unique style to honour India's Independence day.

India got freedom on August 15, 1947, from the rule of the British Raj. It was on this day that India became an independent, sovereign nation after almost a century of British rue. This year marks the 74th Indian Independence Day. This is a national holiday in India, and is celebrated with flag hoisting ceremonies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 15) unfurled the tricolour flag at the ramparts of Red Fort to mark the special day.

 

 

Tags:
Independence DayIndiaGoogleGoogle doodle74th Independence Day
Next
Story

Bow to martyrs, wish all countrymen Happy Independence Day: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
  • 24,61,190Confirmed
  • 48,040Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M43S

Festival of independence, festival of new freedom, zeal and enthusiasm: PM Modi