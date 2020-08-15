Google celebrates Indian independence with special Doodle representing country’s musical legacy

As India celebrates its 74th Indian Independence Day today remembering its freedom fighter and rich culture, Google also honours the day by making a special doodle on the occasion.

The doodle today represents the musical diversity of India represented by the patchwork of Indian cultures. It features the many folk instruments of India which make up India’s rich musical legacy that spans more than 6,000 years. The features instruments included the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri.

The Google doodle blog read:

''Today’s Doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar, commemorates the Independence Day of the world’s largest democracy: India. On this day in 1947, India became a sovereign, independent nation after nearly a century of British rule.

Featured in the Doodle artwork are several iconic Indian folk instruments, including the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. From the versatile double-reeded shehnai to the resonant stringed sarangi, these instruments are but a few that make up India’s rich musical legacy, which dates back over 6,000 years.

The musical diversity represented by this unique collection reflects the patchwork of Indian cultures that is celebrated across the nation today.

Happy Independence Day, India! ''

Every year Google comes up with a unique style to honour India's Independence day.

India got freedom on August 15, 1947, from the rule of the British Raj. It was on this day that India became an independent, sovereign nation after almost a century of British rue. This year marks the 74th Indian Independence Day. This is a national holiday in India, and is celebrated with flag hoisting ceremonies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 15) unfurled the tricolour flag at the ramparts of Red Fort to mark the special day.