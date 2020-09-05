Google celebrates Teachers' day with a special doodle, thanks them for providing selfless service

Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 5, the day which also marks as the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan — the former President of India. Google on Friday prepared a special doodle with colorful study materials reminding us of the school days.

The doodle carries things like ruler, painting kit, a planet, mathematical symbols and so on which highlights the different subjects and how teachers have played a key role in informing us about our surroundings and making us knowledgeable.

Appreciating teachers for providing the noblest and most selfless service, google said that they raise us to be the very best versions of ourselves.

The Google Doodle blog said, ''A true teacher is one who, keeping the past alive, is also able to understand the present” –Confucius

Teachers are our mentors, friends, and catalysts. They’re the wild, eager sparks that can, with a word, set our passions ablaze. Not quite parents, they nevertheless raise us to be the very best versions of ourselves. And their impressions last lifetimes, as the lessons we’ve learned are passed down to others, like inheritances of wisdom. Today, let’s celebrate teachers, one of the noblest and most selfless of callings all across the world.

Happy Teacher’s Day!''

The Teacher's Day this year will be celebrated with students and teachers staying at home as schools and colleges remain close due to the COVID-19 pandemic