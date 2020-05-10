Google Doodle celebrates Mother's Day 2020, brings option of crafting virtual card

As this Sunday marks a special day when people give that extra appreciation to their mother for their selfless love and care, Google Doodle also joined hands in being a part of the same and dedicated its Doodle on Mother's Day 2020.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Google Doodle gives you the option of creating a virtual card for your mother and show your love through virtual greetings to mothers anywhere around the world. Each year Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

Today's Google Doodle reads, "Happy Mothers Day! Craft and Send Art From Your Heart in Today's Google Doodle". On clicking the doddle, which shows Google letters in craft setting, you enter a small window with set of design options, for creating a card. You can opt for the designs and place them on the empty card.

The different craft icons available include heart, flowers, animals, appliques. You can make changes in design by clicking the undo button on the left of the icon bar and go back to designing.

Once the card is complete, click on the "Send" option and you can share it with your mother via email or share it on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter. So tell your mother what she means to you.

The Google Doodle blog said, ''All that glitters is not gold, but sometimes it comes in handy. Whether they're near or far, make Mom a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle. Happy Mother's Day.''

Mother's Day began in the United States, at the initiative of Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century.

So, if you are running out of ideas on how to greet your mother on this special day, try making a wish virtually. Happy Mother's Day!