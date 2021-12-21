हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google

Google Doodle celebrates winter with animation of hedgehog walking on snow- Check it out

Google Doodle celebrates Winter Solstice with an animation of a hedgehog walking on the snow, as many countries witness the winter season. 

Google Doodle celebrates winter with animation of hedgehog walking on snow- Check it out

New Delhi: Google decided to celebrate Winter 2021 with an animated Doodle on Tuesday (December 21, 2021). The Google Doodle features a hedgehog walking on the snow. 

December 21 marks the Winter Solstice, which is the time when Earth’s pole is tilted away from the sun at its maximum distance, causing the day to have the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year. It is also known as December solstice, hiemal solstice, and hibernal solstice. 

Winter Solstice happens once yearly when the Sun reaches 90 degrees below the observer's horizon at solar midnight. The opposite event is the summer solstice. In the Northern Hemisphere, this is the December solstice (usually December 21 or 22) and in the Southern Hemisphere, this is the June solstice (usually June 20 or 21). 

According to drikpanchang, the Winter Solstice sunrise will be at 7:10 am and sunset at 5:29 pm. Additionally, the Winter Solstice is also popularly said to mark the ‘birth of the sun’, , the days begin to get longer after today. 

Notably, today’s Google Doodle is similar to the one which was tweeted by the company on June 21 with the caption: “As the Earth tilts on its axis, many across the Southern Hemisphere prepare to chill out for the next few months… Happy first day of Winter! #GoogleDoodle.”

