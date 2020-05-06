हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google doodle

Google Doodle relaunches popular Halloween game 'Magic Cat Academy' under its 'Stay and Play at Home' initiative

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic offices, schools and colleges have been shutdown forcing millions of people to sit indoors, at this time Google Doodle has come up with google games under its "Stay and Play at Home" initiative.

Google Doodle relaunches popular Halloween game &#039;Magic Cat Academy&#039; under its &#039;Stay and Play at Home&#039; initiative

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic offices, schools and colleges have been shutdown forcing millions of people to sit indoors, at this time Google Doodle has come up with google games under its "Stay and Play at Home" initiative.

The popular search website has been bringing back its old games to engage its viewers while they are under quarantine, On Wednesday (May 6) it re-launched the "Magic Cat Academy" game which was first launched during halloween in 2016. In the game an adorable cat named "Momo" goes a mission to save its school from evil magic. 

Yesterday to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, an annual celebration held in Mexico on May 5, Google brought back the game of "Loteria". It is a popular board game in Mexico quite similar to Bingo.

Some of the earlier games launched under this initivae were 'Coding Carrots', 'Cricket', 'Fischinger', 'Garden Gnome' just to name a few. Three more doodle games are left to be published under this initiative.

Meanwhile, more than 37 lakh have been affected by the coroanvirus while as many as 2.5 people have been killed.

Tags:
Google doodleGoogle Doodle gamesCoronavirusStay and play at home
Corona Meter
  • 46711Confirmed
  • 13161Discharged
  • 1583Deaths

Full coverage

