Google remembers iconic Indian actress and dancer Zohra Segal with a special doodle

Google on Tuesday (September 29) remembered iconic Indian actress and dancer Zohra Segal who is India's first female actors to get recognition globally. The special doodle has her animated picture in a classical dance posture with floral background. The special doodle on Zohra Segal is designed by artist Parvati Pillai.

The google doodle blog said, ''Today’s Doodle, illustrated by guest artist Parvati Pillai, celebrates iconic Indian actress and dancer Zohra Segal, one of the country’s first female actors to truly achieve recognition on the international stage. Among Segal’s notable early work was a role in the film “Neecha Nagar“ (“Lowly City”), which was released on this day in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival. Widely considered Indian cinema’s first international critical success, “Neecha Nagar” won the festival's highest honor: the Palme d’Or prize. ''

The full name of Zohra Segal was Sahibzadi Zohra Begum Mumtaz-ullah Khan. She was born in Saharanpur, India on April 27, 1912 . She attended a prestigious ballet school in Dresden, Germany in her early 20s and later toured internationally with the Indian dance pioneer Uday Shankar. After she returned to India, she transitioned to acting, joining the Indian People’s Theatre Association in 1945.

Segal got recognition on internation stage after she moved to London, England in 1962 and worked in British television classics like “Doctor Who“ and the 1984 miniseries “The Jewel in the Crown.”

Zohra Segal has received honours like the Padma Shri (1998), the Kalidas Samman (2001), and the Padma Vibhushan (2010).

The guest doodle artist Parvati Pillai when asked on why this topic meaningful to her, she replied, ''Zohra Sehgal is admired across generations for her acting and loveable personality. She overcame social and cultural stereotypes with her sheer tenacity and infectious passion from a very young age. She is an inspiration not just for women everywhere, but for anyone who wants to follow their own path! I grew up watching her as the evergreen granny and have been enthralled by her love for acting and dancing, especially in her twilight years. She taught me what it meant to be passionate about my work and to never be afraid of new challenges.''

Pillai said that she drew inspiration from her trademark smile, vintage Bollywood posters, and ornate patterns from Indian architecture to prepare the doodle.