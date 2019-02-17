हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan glag

Google shows Pakistan flag when searched for 'toilet paper'

Screenshots of the search results have gone viral as memes, posts and status updates on several social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. 

Google shows Pakistan flag when searched for &#039;toilet paper&#039;

NEW DELHI: Google has been showing Pakistani flag when searched for the "best toilet paper in the world", the "best China-made toilet paper" or just "toilet paper".

The glitch on Google Search results was noticed a couple of days after the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district that left 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead.

Apart from images of the Pakistan flags, a search for toilet paper-related queries on Google results into a number of media reports that have been circulating around the subject. 

A query to Google about whether the glitch has been taken care of or not went unanswered. 

Google algorithms have often displayed inappropriate search results on certain topics.

