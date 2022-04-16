हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gorakhnath Temple Attack

Gorakhnath Temple attack accused's judicial custody extended by 14 more days

The court also transferred Abbasi`s case to Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) or National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Lucknow, as per ANI.

Gorakhnath Temple attack accused&#039;s judicial custody extended by 14 more days
Image credit: PTI

Gorakhpur: In a key development in the Gorakhnath Temple attack case, the judicial custody of accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi has been extended by 14 more days after he was presented before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Gorakhpur on Saturday (April 16).

The court also transferred Abbasi`s case to Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) or National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Lucknow.

"Court has transferred the case of Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi to ATS or NIA Special Court in Lucknow. His judicial custody has been extended to 14 more days. He will be produced before Special Court. ATS has sought his remand under sections of UAPA," PK Dubey, the lawyer told ANI.

On April 3, 2022, a man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon.

Not ruling out the terror angle in forcibly entering the Gorakhnath Temple and assaulting the police personnel, the Uttar Pradesh government had handed over the probe to the Anti-Terrorism Squad after the accused got arrested.

Murtaza`s father also said that the accused is mentally not stable and had no planning to commit the offence.

Meanwhile, the Chief Superintendent of Gorakhpur Sadar Hospital Dr JSP Singh, on Tuesday refused to comment on the mental condition of the Gorakhnath Temple attack accused.

"No such evidence can be substantiated which would suggest if the accused is mentally unfit," he added. Uttar Pradesh ATS on Friday informed that eight people have been taken into custody in this case.

