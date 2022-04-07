हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gorakhnath Temple Attack

Gorakhnath Temple attack: Security ramped up at Yogi Adityanath's Lucknow, Gorakhpur residence

As the probe continues into the attack on Goarkhpur's Gorakhnath Temple, intense security has been deployed at CM’s Lucknow residence and the temple itself.

Gorakhnath Temple attack: Security ramped up at Yogi Adityanath&#039;s Lucknow, Gorakhpur residence

New Delhi: As the probe continues into the attack on Goarkhpur's Gorakhnath Temple, of which present UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest, intense security has been deployed at CM’s Lucknow residence and the temple itself.

On April 3, a man named Murtaza Abbasi had attacked PAC jawans at Gorakhnath temple with a sharp-edged weapon and it took around 15 minutes to overpower him.

Later, the accused’s father said that he was of unsound mind and is mentally unstable.

What are the arrangements in place?

According to official sources, two platoons of CRPF have been deployed at the chief minister`s Lucknow residence and women personnel will also be deployed round the clock.

"All visitors will be properly screened and any suspicious movement in the area will be checked immediately. People coming for Janata Darbar and other functions will have to go through strict security checks," said a senior official.

Security at Gorakhnath Temple

The security plan for the Gorakhnath temple is being prepared under the guidance of ADG Gorakhpur zone Akhil Kumar and SSP Vipin Tada.

Meanwhile, every visitor at Gorakhnath temple is being checked properly to ensure safety and security.

The number of security personnel deployed at the entrance gate has been increased.

Preparations are being made to open a training centre where trainers of ATS, STF, and central security forces will train the security personnel.

ADG Akhil Kumar said: "There is tight security at every public place in the district including Gorakhnath temple. The deployment of security personnel at Gorakhnath temple is being increased and all visitors are being checked thoroughly."

Political uproar

Meanwhile, as expected, political upheaval has begun following the Gorakhnath Temple attack. Controversy erupted after SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the accused of the attack should be treated with mercy due to his mental condition.

On the other hand, the BJP has targeted Yadav for his remarks and said that his party has always been a sympathiser of terrorists.

