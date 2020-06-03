Government relaxes visa restrictions for select categories of foreigners to come to India

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said that it has considered relaxing visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India.

Among those who are allowed to come to India include foreign businessmen on a Business visa (other than on B-3 visa for sports) in non-scheduled commercial/ chartered flights.

Foreign Healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories will also be allowed in this category.

However, their entry is subject to a letter of invitation from a recognized and registered healthcare facility, registered pharmaceutical company or accredited University in India, a home ministry release said.

Foreign Engineering, Managerial, Design or other Specialists travelling to India on behalf of foreign business entities located in India viz all manufacturing units, design units, software and IT units as well as financial sector companies (banking and non-banking financial sector firms) are also allowed.

Lastly, foreign Technical specialists and engineers travelling for installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery and equipment facilities in India, on the invitation of a registered Indian business entity have been added in this category.

These could be for equipment installation, or is under warranty, or for after sales servicing or repair on commercial terms, the home ministry said.

The ministry further added that the above categories of foreign nationals would have to obtain a fresh Business visa or Employment visa, as applicable, from the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad.

Foreign nationals holding a valid long term multiple entry Business visa [other than B-3 visa for sports] issued by the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad would have to get the Business visa re-validated from the Indian Mission/ Post concerned. Such foreign nationals would not be permitted to travel to India on the strength of any electronic visa obtained earlier, it added.