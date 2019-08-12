Government releases list of measures taken to restore normalcy in J&K

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday released a list enumerating the measures taken by the civil administration to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir amid the prevailing situation in the Valley.

Prohibitory orders were relaxed for the first time on Friday ahead of Eid-ul-Adha to ensure that there was no hindrance for the residents to celebrate the festival, after the government took the decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the region into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On Sunday, the markets opened, although there were restrictions in some places. Travel restrictions were also eased in several parts of Srinagar, following which residents in the area thronged the streets/markets to buy essentials for the festival.

Listing the measures taken to restore normalcy, the statement by the Home Ministry read; "Treasuries and banks are being made functional during this period even on holidays. ATMs are functioning smoothly, and it has been ensured that the cash is replenished on regular basis and people are drawing cash as and when required, Salary of all the employees and wages of DRWs/ casual labourers etc. are being released, Payments for developmental works are also being cleared on priority.”

All out sincere efforts by the Government to bring life back to normalcy for the people of #JammuAndKashmir.@mbachelet @UNHumanRights

@UN_HRC

@UNGeneva pic.twitter.com/GneMiyyPn1 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 11, 2019

Further, the statement said, "Mobile vans have been deployed for door-to-door delivery of vegetables, LPG cylinders, poultry and eggs, six mandies/ markets have been established in Srinagar city, 2.5 lakh sheep on hooves are available for public for Eid-ul-Azha sacrifice. In rest of the districts, the District Magistrates have made elaborate arrangements for the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha."

The statement also said, "Ration ghats in every district have started functioning to supply groceries. Of the 3,697 ration ghats in Kashmir division, 3,557 have been made operational to provide ration to the general public, special arrangements have been made for the safe return of Hajis from Saudi Arabia, for which flights will commence on August 18. All deputy commissioners have nominated nodal officers to be stationed at the airport from August 18."

Further, it said, "Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for 1 month, kerosene oil for 35 days, LPG for 1 month, High-Speed Diesel (HSD) and MS for 28 days. All bakery/ poultry/ mutton shops are open today and long queues were seen outside these shops."

"300 special telephone booths are being established to help the public get in touch with their relatives, all health institutions in Kashmir division were functioning fully, with sufficient staff as well as medicine stock. Flights are operating as per the schedule and air tickets are being treated as movement passes," the statement listed out initiatives among several others.