Government to launch national helpline against atrocities on SCs, STs today

New Delhi: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will launch a National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA) on Monday (December 13, 2021) to prevent atrocities on members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

As per the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s press release, the helpline will ensure proper implementation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) {PoA} Act, 1989.

The release also stated that NHAA will be available round the clock on toll-free number 14566 across the country. The citizens will be able to access it by making a voice call /VOIP either from a mobile or landline number of any telecom operator across the country.

The release revealed that this service will be available in Hindi, English and the regional language of the State/UTs. Its mobile application will also be available.

According to the release, the objective of the helpline is to build informed awareness about the provisions of the Law that are aimed at ending discrimination and providing protection to all.

The system will ensure that every complaint is registered as an FIR, relief is provided, all registered complaints are investigated and all charge sheets filed are prosecuted in the Courts for decision - all within the given timelines in the Act.

Available as a web-based self-service portal also, the NHAA will generate awareness about the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955 and its rules as well.

A Docket number shall be given for each complaint received from Victim/Complainant/NGOs regarding non-compliance with the POA Act, 1989 and the PCR Act, 1955. The status of the grievance can be tracked by complainants/NGOs online.

(With ANI inputs)

