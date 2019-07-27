Government will firmly handle internal security problems: MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Saturday made the stand of the union government clear that all kinds of internal security problems will be handled with firmness. Reddy was speaking on the sidelines of the 81st raising day celebrations of CRPF at Group Centre, CRPF, Chandrayan Gutta at Hyderabad.

He lauded the role of the CRPF in containing Maoists violence and expressed his satisfaction as Maoist violence has come down drastically in the last five years due to firm stand on the issue. He also praised the role of CRPF in maintaining internal security while handling various challenges across the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and the north eastern states.

Reddy also said the government will provide all kinds of technical gadgets, modern weaponry for the troops and also will look after all the welfare issues of CRPF. He also congratulated officers and men for their professionalism in the successful conduct of Lok Sabha election 2019.

On the eve of raising day celebrations, CRPF organised various programmes at Hyderabad. While remembering sacrifices made by CRPF personnel in the line of duty across the country, Reddy paid homage to Pulwama martyrs at the martyrs memorial along with Anjani Kumar CP Hyderabad and MR Naik IGP, Southern Sector and other senior officers of the force.

As symbolic respect to the 40 martyrs in Pulwama attack, 40 varieties of saplings planted on this occasion. A blood donation camp was inaugurated by the minister in which 81 personnel of CRPF donated blood.