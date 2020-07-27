Governor Kalraj Mishra ready to call assembly session if Ashok Gehlot government agrees on giving 21-day notice

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will summon assembly session if Ashok Gehlot-led government agrees on giving 21-day notice amid coronavirus pandemic situation, according to Raj Bhawan sources. The Governor earlier returned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's proposal for the assembly session from Friday with a few queries.

Ashok Gehlot today sent a revised proposal to the Governor but it also failed to cut ice with the Governor, who issued a statement, "The Raj Bhavan (Governor) has no intention of not calling the assembly session," adding it would be difficult to call all MLAs at short notice during the pandemic."

"Can you consider giving 21 days' notice to the MLAs?," the Governor's note said, asking how will the social distancing be maintained during the assembly session.

The Congress, however, accused the Governor of acting under pressure from the BJP to stall a test of strength in the assembly.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, allowed Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi to withdraw his petition against the rebel MLAs including now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who raised a banner of revolt against the Gehlot government.

Last week, the had refused to restrain the Rajasthan High Court from passing an order on the plea of the rebel MLAs challenging the disqualification notice against them. It also said that it would be subject to the outcome of the petition before the apex court.

In a relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, the Rajasthan High Court today dismissed a petition filed by a BJP MLA challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party in the state.

Earlier today, the High Court had asked Additional Advocate General RP Singh, appearing for the state government, to seek all information from the Assembly Speaker regarding the petition.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar had moved a petition in the High Court seeking directions to quash the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party, which had helped the ruling party in retaining a majority in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The petition had also challenged the Speaker`s inaction in not deciding on his plea seeking disqualification of the six MLAs from the Assembly.