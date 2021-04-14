Govt committed to provide adequate COVID-19 vaccines, says PM Modi as daily cases surge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged community groups, political parties and NGOs to harness their combined power in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his interaction with governors and lieutenant governors of all states and union territories via video conference, PM Modi urged them to actively engage in ensuring that social institutions collaborate seamlessly with state governments.

PM Modi noted that the feeling of "janbhagidari" (people's participation) in curbing the virus which was seen last year needs to be encouraged again and added the role of governors becomes all the more critical to achieving this.

"Governors are an important pillar of janbhagidari in this battle and their coordination with state governments and guidance to the institutions of state will further strengthen the nation's resolve," he said.

Further, PM Modi asserted that the government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of vaccines and highlighted that India has become the fastest nation to reach the landmark of 10 crore vaccinations.

"The prime minister emphasized the significance of increasing tracking, tracing and testing, and said that RTPCR testing needs to be increased from 60 per cent to 70 per cent. He said that it is pertinent to ensure that more and more people get tested," the statement said.

"Modi suggested that governors can actively engage to ensure that social institutions collaborate seamlessly with the state governments towards micro containment. He said their social network can help ensure an increase in the capacity of ambulances, ventilators and oxygen in hospitals. Along with spreading the message about vaccination and treatment, governors can also spread awareness about AYUSH-related remedies," an official statement said.

