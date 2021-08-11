हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Govt. defends PM Modi's photo on vaccine certificate, says it's for awareness

The formats of COVID-19 vaccination certificates being issued from CoWIN are standardised and conform to the evolving WHO guidance on verifiable inoculation certificates, said the Minister of State for Health.

Govt. defends PM Modi&#039;s photo on vaccine certificate, says it&#039;s for awareness
Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The photo along with the words of the prime minister in vaccination certificates reinforce the message for creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour even after inoculation, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

The formats of COVID-19 vaccination certificates being issued from CoWIN are standardised and conform to the evolving WHO guidance on verifiable inoculation certificates, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. She was responding to a question on whether it is necessary and compulsory to print photographs of the prime minister on the Covid vaccination certificate.

"Given the context of the pandemic, its evolving nature and the fact that following of Covid-appropriate behaviours has emerged as one of the most critical measures for preventing the spread of disease. The photograph along with the message of the prime minister in the vaccination certificates reinforces the message for creating awareness about the importance of following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, in the larger public interest," Pawar said.

It is the moral and ethical responsibility of the government to ensure that such critical messages are disseminated to people in the most effective manner, she said.

"The format of vaccination certificate, compliant with WHO norms for vaccination certificates, including the message and presentation about the importance of following Covid-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination, has been decided keeping all these factors in consideration. All states and Union Territories are using CoWIN application for COVID-19 vaccination and vaccination certificates are generated through CoWIN in a standard format," the minister said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCoWINNarendra Modi
Next
Story

How the Delhi Police caught a heroin consignment worth Rs 7 crore with astute planning

Must Watch

PT4M49S

DNA: How did the opposition forget the differences on caste based reservation?