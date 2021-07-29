हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Goa

Govt driver accused of raping teenaged women at Goa's Colva beach suspended

The Goa government has suspended a 33-year-old driver employed with the state Agriculture Ministry, days after he was accused of involvement in a rape of two teenaged women at South Goa's Colva beach earlier this week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Goa legislative assembly on Thursday (July 29).

Govt driver accused of raping teenaged women at Goa&#039;s Colva beach suspended
Representational Image

Panaji: The Goa government has suspended a 33-year-old driver employed with the state Agriculture Ministry, days after he was accused of involvement in a rape of two teenaged women at South Goa's Colva beach earlier this week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Goa legislative assembly on Thursday (July 29).

"The government staff involved in the case has been suspended. He has been suspended first and termination will follow," Sawant told the ongoing monsoon session.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of two teenagers at Colva beach on the night of July 24.

One of the accused Rajesh Mane is a driver attached to the state Agriculture Ministry.

