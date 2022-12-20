Govt exposes 3 YouTube channels with 33 lakh subscribers for spreading fake news - Details here

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday exposed three YouTube channels for spreading fake news about its various initiatives. An official statement by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said that these YouTube channels spread false and sensational claims about the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Government schemes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), farm loan waivers, etc. among other fake news. The fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) exposed these YouTube channels which had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos, almost all of which were found to be false, were watched over 30 crore times.

As per the official statement, three YouTube channels, 'News Headlines, Sarkari Update and Aaj Tak Live' were using thumbnails and images of TV news channels and their news anchors to mislead viewers into believing that the news shared by them was authentic. Channel 'News Headlines' had 9.67 lakh subscribers, while Sarkari Update had over 2.26 million subscribers and 'Aaj Tak LIVE' has 65.6 thousand subscribers.

Giving examples of some of their fake videos, the statement said, 'Supreme Court to have ruled that future elections would be conducted by ballot papers'; 'Government giving money to people who have bank accounts', Aadhar Cards and PAN cards; ban on EVMs, etc.

Government of India strikes den of misinformation on YouTube



@PIBFactCheck exposes 3 YouTube channels spreading fake news



YouTube channels fact-checked by PIB had nearly 33 lakh subscribers, over 30 crore views



Read here: https://t.co/UekXJ0P5mH



1/2 pic.twitter.com/YpCYUt91GF — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 20, 2022

"These channels were also found to be displaying advertisements on their videos, and monetising misinformation on YouTube," it said.