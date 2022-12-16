How to identify fake news on WhatsApp? Here's the step-by-step guide

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging app worldwide. The messaging platform has 2.26 billion users, as per June 2022 data. Along with the growing acceptance in India, WhatsApp is also frequently used to disseminate false information. Because of this, in India, if any false information circulates, the majority understand that it must be surfaced through WhatsApp.

In this regard, the company has a number of fact-checking tools that assist users in separating fake news from legitimate content. WhatsApp has provided users with 10 fact-checking guidelines that are essential for confirming the accuracy of viral messages.

Here's the list of 10 tiplines that verify information on WhatsApp

-Newschecker +91 99994 99044

-Fact Crescendo +91 90490 53770

-AFP +91 95999 73984

-Boom +91 77009-06111 / +91 77009-06588

-Factly ​​+91 92470 52470

-India Today +91 7370-007000

-Newsmobile +91 11 7127 9799

-Quint Webqoof +91 96436 51818

-The Healthy Indian Project +91 85078 85079

-Vishvas News +91 92052 70923 / +91 95992 99372