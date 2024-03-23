New Delhi: In a major setback to the Congress party just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, 6 rebel and former MLAs from Himachal Pradesh joined BJP on Saturday. Other three independent MLAs who submitted their resignation on Friday also joined the saffron party today.

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, the independent MLAs expressed their disappointment in the leadership of the Himachal government and suggested that it may not last long.

Speaking to ANI, one of the three independent MLAs of Himachal Pradesh, KL Thakur said that the Congress government which was formed with high hopes in the state has failed to deliver its promises.

"The Congress govt which was formed with high hopes in the state hasn't delivered on any of its promises... Earlier the BJP govt under the leadership of Jairam Thakur has done many works. But now, things are different. It seems this govt won't last long, many of the MLAs (of Congress) are in contact with the BJP," said Thakur.

Another MLA Ashish Sharma said that the decision to join BJP was taken in the interest of the state as no development happened under Congress' rule in Himachal. "We have taken this decision in the interest of the state and the constituency. The way this nation is moving forward under the leadership of PM Modi, it will be our fortune if we contribute something to it. No developmental work has been done under this govt and is on a ventilator. It's a minority govt that won't last long," said Sharma.

Hoshyar Singh slammed the Himachal government and said that the law and order is in a bad situation in the state and no developmental work has been done for the past 15 months. Attacking the Congress he said that the party has a revenge mindset and has filed FIR against MLAs who did not vote in its favour in Rajya Sabha Polls.

"Be it economic condition or law and order or any other, things aren't going well in Himachal Pradesh. We are independent MLAs and we had every right to vote for the candidate whom we wanted in the Rajya Sabha election and we did but since then Congress party has been working with the mindset of revenge and they filed FIR against the MLAs and their families, this isn't good for the democracy," said Singh.

"Developmental work has been completely at a halt in the last 15 months and hence we have decided this on our own (to resign and join the BJP). The govt is on the ventilator, anything can happen at any time," he added.

The Three independent MLAs -- Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur constituency), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh) -- submitted their resignation to the Assembly secretary on Friday.

Meanwhile, Former Congress MLAs-- Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma-- who were disqualified by the Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker also joined the BJP.