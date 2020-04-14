Govt sets up 20 control rooms to address wage-related issues, migrant workers' plight during COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: The Labour Ministry on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) said that it has set up 20 control rooms on a pan-India basis to address wage-related grievances and to mitigate problems faced by migrant workers amid the lockdown period to contain the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement from the Labour Ministry came minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 with conditional relaxation from April 20 in some areas on the basis of the evaluation of the situation.

The workers, especially migrant labourers, are the worst among due to the lockdown as a large number of them either faced pay cut or job loss. According to an International Labour Organisation assessment, 40 crore informal sector workers in India could be pushed deeper into poverty due to this lockdown.

"The Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) (C) on pan-India basis due to issues arising in the backdrop of COVID-19," it said in a statement.

These control rooms have been set up to address wage-related grievances of workers employed in the Central Sphere, the ministry said, adding that it would also work to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments, it said.

These call centres can be accessed by the workers through phone numbers, WhatsApp and e-mails. The concerned person can call on these number to discuss the problems faced by him.

The control rooms are being managed by labour enforcement officers, assistant labour commissioners, regional labour commissioners, and deputy chief labour commissioners of the respective regions.

The functioning of all 20 call centres is being monitored and supervised by Chief Labour Commissioner (C) of Head Quarter on a daily basis, the Ministry said.

All the concerned officers/officials have been advised to adopt a humane approach to assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones, it added. Earlier, the Labour Ministry had also issued an advisory to employers to desist from any retrenchment or pay cuts during the lockdown period.

PM Modi on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, PM Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, the PM said. "Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the Prime Minister told citizens.