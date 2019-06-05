Govt to issue Rs 550 coin to commemorate birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi: The Government of India (GoI) will issue a commemorative coin of Rs 550 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, which will be celebrated this November.

One side of the coin shall bear the picture of "Gurudwara Shri Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab" with the inscription "550th Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji" in Hindi & English.

The inscription will be on the top periphery and lower periphery. The year 1496 and 2019 will also be inscribed. 1496 was the year when the founder of Sikhism and the first of the 10 gurus, Guru Nanak Dev was born.

Live TV

The other side will have Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with Satyameva Jayate inscribed below. Word 'Bharat' in Devnagri and 'India' written in English shall be inscribed on it.

Overall the weight of the coin will be 35 gram.

As part of the commemoration of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Union Cabinet had announced the construction of Kartarpur Corridor in November 2018.

The corridor will be built from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the international border & will facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river, in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Devji spent eighteen years.

Along the corridor, Railways will run a train passing through the various holy places of Sikhism, Indian missions will organize special events and chairs on Shri Guru Nanak Devji will be set up in one University each in UK and Canada ahead of 550the birth anniversary.