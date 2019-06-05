close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary

Govt to issue Rs 550 coin to commemorate birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

1496 was the year when the founder of Sikhism and the first of the 10 gurus, Guru Nanak Dev was born.

Govt to issue Rs 550 coin to commemorate birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi: The Government of India (GoI) will issue a commemorative coin of Rs 550 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, which will be celebrated this November.

One side of the coin shall bear the picture of "Gurudwara Shri Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab" with the inscription "550th Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji" in Hindi & English. 

The inscription will be on the top periphery and lower periphery. The year 1496 and 2019 will also be inscribed. 1496 was the year when the founder of Sikhism and the first of the 10 gurus, Guru Nanak Dev was born.

 

Live TV

 

The other side will have Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with Satyameva Jayate inscribed below. Word 'Bharat' in Devnagri and 'India' written in English shall be inscribed on it.

Overall the weight of the coin will be 35 gram.

As part of the commemoration of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Union Cabinet had announced the construction of Kartarpur Corridor in November 2018.

The corridor will be built from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the international border & will facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river, in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Devji spent eighteen years. 

Along the corridor, Railways will run a train passing through the various holy places of Sikhism, Indian missions will organize special events and chairs on Shri Guru Nanak Devji will be set up in one University each in UK and Canada ahead of 550the birth anniversary.

Tags:
Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversaryRs 550 coinIndiaUnion CabinetSikhsGuru Nanak Dev G
Next
Story

Search for missing IAF aircraft AN 32 called off due to low light in Arunachal, to resume tomorrow

Must Watch

PT16M47S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 05th June, 2019