Weaponizing pain of Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti slams Centre for endorsing The Kashmir Files

Srinagar: Reacting to 'The Kashmir Files', former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti targeted the government of India saying they don’t want to heal the wounds of the past and instead by promoting the film, they deliberately want the two committees to remain apart.

Taking to Twitter, the PDP chief wrote, “The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious. Instead of healing old wounds & creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart.”

The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious. Instead of healing old wounds & creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 16, 2022

The Kashmir Files’ movie is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. And it’s been in the news since it was released on February 11. Kashmir pandits claim that it’s the first time that reality has come out and demanded justice.

Earlier former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah had reacted to the film. He was governing Jammu Kashmir as chief minister in 1989 when insurgency started and during the Kashmiri Pandit mass migration in 1990, he was replaced by Governor Jagmohan Malhotra.

Abdullah said on Tuesday that the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits should be investigated. Speaking to IANS, he said, "Jagmohan was the governor at that time. He is no more, otherwise, he would have told (the reality). This is the reason I want the case to be investigated."

He also urged the Union government to take urgent steps for the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits. Abdullah added that an honest investigation should be held to find out the culprits and why such an incident took place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have met the Kashmir Files team and expressed support for them.

"People who always raise the flag of freedom of expression are restless. Instead of reviewing on facts, a campaign was being run to discredit it..," PM Modi said on The Kashmir Files while addressing BJP parliamentary meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah after meeting the film’s team tweeted “ A bold representation of truth. It will work to make the society and the country aware in this direction that such historical mistakes are not repeated. I congratulate the entire team for making this film.”

BJP is openly supporting the film and, in all states, where the saffron party is ruling the movie has been made tax-free.

Live TV