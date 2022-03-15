WATCH: PM Narendra Modi's STRONG SUPPORT to 'The Kashmir Files' - 'Freedom of speech Jamaat have gone berserk'

Lending his support to the makers of the movie 'The Kashmir files', PM Narendra Modi today said that some people are running a conspiracy to discredit a "movie made on facts and research".

"The entire Jamaat (gang) that raised the flag of freedom of expression has been furious for 5-6 days. Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there's a conspiracy to discredit it," PM Narendra Modi said. "Why was no one ever to make a movie on emergency? It was such a big moment in history?"

"Why has no authentic movie has ever been made on 1947 partition," PM Modi questioned. "I am not interested in any particular movie. I am interested in the presentation of facts as it is."

"They people have a problem with a person bringing out the truth on the basis of facts and figures"

He added that the film industry has a very big role to play when it comes to displaying history, adding, "You watch movies on Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, but a very few movies have been made on Mahatama Gandhi".

Modi appreciated the movie and suggested that such movies should be made more often.