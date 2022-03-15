हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Kashmir Files

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi's STRONG SUPPORT to 'The Kashmir Files' - 'Freedom of speech Jamaat have gone berserk'

The Kashmir Files: PM Narendra Modi today said that some people are running a conspiracy to discredit a "movie made on facts and research". 

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi&#039;s STRONG SUPPORT to &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039; - &#039;Freedom of speech Jamaat have gone berserk&#039;
PM Narendra Modi praised the movie The Kashmir Files today.

Lending his support to the makers of the movie 'The Kashmir files', PM Narendra Modi today said that some people are running a conspiracy to discredit a "movie made on facts and research". 

"The entire Jamaat (gang) that raised the flag of freedom of expression has been furious for 5-6 days. Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there's a conspiracy to discredit it," PM Narendra Modi said. "Why was no one ever to make a movie on emergency? It was such a big moment in history?"

"Why has no authentic movie has ever been made on 1947 partition," PM Modi questioned. "I am not interested in any particular movie. I am interested in the presentation of facts as it is."

"They people have a problem with a person bringing out the truth on the basis of facts and figures"

He added that the film industry has a very big role to play when it comes to displaying history, adding, "You watch movies on Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, but a very few movies have been made on Mahatama Gandhi".  

Modi appreciated the movie and suggested that such movies should be made more often. 

