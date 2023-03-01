topStoriesenglish2578539
'Govt Working To Make UP USD 1 Trillion Economy, Samajwadi Party Busy Promoting Casteism': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, during the UP budget session, said that is trying to divert attention from the issue and promote casteism.

Last Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
  • UP CM said his government is working to make the state a USD 1 trillion economy
  • He accused Akhilesh Yadav of promoting 'casteism' in the state

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government is working to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy, but Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is promoting casteism. Replying to a debate on the state's budgetary proposals in the assembly, Adityanath said while his government is working to promote the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, the erstwhile SP dispensation promoted "one district, one mafia" during its tenure.

The ODOP scheme seeks to promote traditional industries synonymous with their respective districts to spur the local economy and create jobs.

The Uttar Pradesh government is making concerted efforts to increase the state's contribution to India's GDP from the current 8 percent to 15-16 percent to pave the way for rapid development of the country, the chief minister said.

The government is also working sincerely to achieve the target of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy, he said, adding Yadav, however, is trying to divert attention from the issue and promoting casteism.

While the BJP government is promoting the ODOP scheme, the erstwhile SP dispensation focused on promoting "one district one mafia" during its tenure, Adityanath said.
Yadav was not present in the House during Adityanath's reply, but his uncle Shivpal Yadav was.

