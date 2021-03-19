GPAT 2021: Result to be declared soon, check final answer key at gpat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2021 Result shortly. The conducting body on Friday (March 19) released the much-awaited final answer key.

Those who appeared for the exam can access the final answer key on the official website gpat.nta.nic.in.

Take a look at the steps on how to check your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of GPAT, gpat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘GPAT 2021 Result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your application number and password, and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your GPAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved or affiliated institutions.

