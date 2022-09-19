Greater Noida police arrests 3 for trafficking drugs through social Media

Greater Noida: Three people were arrested on Sunday for selling marijuana to students via social media platforms, according to police. According to Abhishek Verma, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Greater Noida, the accused were supplying drugs to students via social media platforms such as Telegram. Bhanu, Adhiraj, and Sonu Kumar have been identified as the accused.

"Many students reside in Delhi-NCR and Gautam Buddha Nagar area. The arrested people used the students as their buyers. They used to run a telegram group which had around 250-300 members. The payments for these drugs were made in cryptocurrency. Their account statements show around 12-14 lakh worth of transactions over the year. The three arrested are namely Bhanu, Adhiraj and Sonu Kumar," quotes DCP Verma.

DCP Verma additionally quoted that the drugs were imported from elsewhere and that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) would be involved in tracking down the international connections to the case.

Also Read; Woman dies after treatment at Greater Noida’s IVF centre run by fake doctor

"We have seized around 960 grams of Original Grower (OG) California weed which is worth Rs 96 lakh in the market. We have also seized some pills and other equipment. This drug is grown in California and has been imported through international routes for trafficking. They were supplying drugs not just in Delhi-NCR but in many other states as well. We are tracking their route and looking at who else is involved. We are looking at further links and also the cryptocurrency links with the case. We will also notify the postal companies about the negligence. NCB will also be involved in controlling the international trafficking market," said DCP Verma.

(With Agencies Inputs)