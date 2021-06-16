हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Green fungus

Green fungus case found in COVID-19 recovered patient in Madhya Pradesh

A 34-year-old COVID-19 survivor in Indore was found to be infected with green fungus and later shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment. 

File Photo

New Delhi: After black, white and yellow fungus cases reported across the country, now a green fungus case has been detected in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. 

A 34-year-old COVID-19 survivor in Indore was found to be infected with green fungus and later shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment, PTI reported. 

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) told the news agency that the man who was suspected to have contracted black fungus infection (mucormycosis) underwent a test, after which it was discovered that he has developed green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood.

The patient was airlifted to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Monday. 

He told that the patient had recovered from the coronavirus infection. “The patient recovered. But then he started having nose bleeds and high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss.” 

More research was needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19 is different from other patients, he told the news agency. 

Earlier cases of black, white and yellow fungus have been detected across the country leading to panic among COVID-19 patients. 

(With agency inputs)

