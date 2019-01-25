Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; police personnel injured

A grenade was lobbed on Friday at a police post in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least one police personnel has suffered minor injuries.

The incident took place near the General Bus Stand in Anantnag. There have been no reports of casualty yet. There is also no reports on who made the attack.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

The attack comes just a day ahead of the Republic Day.

Security has been tightened across the state in the wake of recent grenade attacks to ensure that militants are not able to disrupt the celebrations on January 26.

Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been deployed in the city and at all entry points to the summer capital of the state to thwart any plans of militants to carry out subversive activities, a police official said.

Security forces have set up barricades at many places to carry out random searches of vehicles entering the city, the official said.

Police personnel have been carrying out area domination exercises within two kilometre radius of the cricket stadium and around the venues at district headquarters, he said.

Armed personnel and cops in civvies have been deployed around the Republic Day function venue to keep an eye on any suspicious person, he said.

Similar security arrangements have been put in place in all district headquarters of the valley for ensuring peaceful and smooth Republic Day celebrations, he added.

with PTI inputs