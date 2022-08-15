Grenade attack on Independence Day injures one in Kashmir's Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir: A grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district injured one person on Monday. Sadly, the attack took place in the Gopalpora area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on India's 76th Independence Day. A senior police officer said that suspected terrorists hurled grenades at Gopalpora, leaving one member of the Minority community injured. Identified as Karan Singh (20) son of Anil Kumar resident of Gopalpur, the injured was rushed to SMHS in Srinagar. His condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, police and other security agencies have cordoned the entire area to nab the attackers.

It is the fourth terror incident reported in Kashmir in the last 36 hours. earlier two grenade attacks were carried out by terrorists in Srinagar and Kulgam respectively and yesterday a brief encounter happened in the Srinagar Nowhatta area. In those four incidents, two policemen lost their lives and three persons got injured including a CRPF soldier.